Police warn drivers after van flips at Goonellabah

POLICE have warned of an impending blitz on dangerous driving at the Northern Rivers following two crashes in two days.

At 6.40pm on Thursday a van rolled onto its side at the intersection of Ballina Rd and Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

On Friday at 6pm, on the Bruxner Highway at McKees Hill, a vehicle came off the road and down a steep embankment.

Police stated in a media release "the driver freed themselves from the car but was unable to get out of the lantana jungle”.

Emergency crews were forced to mow an exit.

Richmond Local Area Command police Inspector Doug Conners pleaded for motorists to exercise vigilance.

He also warned Operation North Force was on its way.

The State Government has allocated $130,000 from the Community Road Safety Fund the operation, specifically for Northern Rivers drivers.

"Always exercise caution on our roads, always be vigilant in not using your mobile phone while driving, wearing your seat belt to drive to the road conditions,” Insp Conners said.

"In the coming weeks operation North Force will be active in the Northern Area and additional resources will be sent here from the Sydney Metro patrol area.

"We implore all motorists to follow the road rules.”

The Northern Region's road toll is currently at 105 fatals, 25 more than this time last year.

So far this year, 311 have died on NSW roads, 38 more than the same time last year.