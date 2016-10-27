Police use CCTV footage to catch fraudster

A 39-year-old Gorokan man will face court next month after a fraud incident at Ballina.

Police allege that in July the man has attended a service station in Ballina and put $92.88 worth of fuel into his vehicle.

He then quickly drove off without paying, police said.

Police used CCTV to track the man down to Gorokan where he was interviewed.

He will now face Ballina Local Court on one count of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

An application will be put to the court for $92.88 compensation to be paid to the service station.