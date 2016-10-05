26°
Police uncover hydro set-up and cannabis plants

5th Oct 2016 10:06 AM
Generic image
Generic image Rob Wright

POLICE have uncovered a hydroponic cannabis set-up and 43 plants at a Boomie Creek Road property in Boomi Creek.

Richmond Local Area Command Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police executed a search warrant at the property yesterday afternoon.

"A total of 43 plants were being grown and subsequently seized,” she said.

"Also residing in the house was a five week old baby and mother.”

A 27-year-old man was given a court attendance notice for cultivation of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means exposing a child.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cannabis, hyroponic, police, search warrant

