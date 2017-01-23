30°
Police to set up water police base on border

23rd Jan 2017 5:48 AM
JOINT PLAN: Roads and Maritime Services maritime director Angus Mitchell and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest unveil the $3m marine hub.
JOINT PLAN: Roads and Maritime Services maritime director Angus Mitchell and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest unveil the $3m marine hub. Mitchell Crawley

A NEW $3 million marine hub at Tweed Heads will include a base for NSW water police to help fight crime, including the shipment of illicit drugs.

The police base will include a 19m vessel that is able to travel more than 100km from port and could be used to target ships offloading illegal goods such as drugs.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said water police had until now been based in the border region only during peak periods.

He said the new River Terrace facility would be headquarters for several NSW Government agencies.

"We're going to have NSW Maritime, we're going to have NSW fisheries, but there will also be areas available for NSW Marine Command, commonly known as the water police," he said.

"So I think you will see joint operations that will not only enhance the safety of our (boaties) but also our borders."

The new police command will have three permanent staff and Mr Provest said the building would include a gun lock-up and interview rooms. The NSW Government will fund the facility that will replace existing maritime services offices.

Construction is expected to finish by next summer.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  police water police

