Police tips to reduce break-ins

29th Oct 2016 10:25 AM
Burglar
Burglar MILpictures by Tom Weber

POLICE have issued safety tips following recent thefts from cars and property over the past three weeks in Byron Bay.

Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said there were a number of measures people could take in order to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of theft.

"Police are currently investigating a number of thefts particularly in the area of the CBD between Johnson Street and Massinger Street” he said in a social media release on Friday.

"A large number of break and enter crimes are easily preventable. By introducing simple and inexpensive changes to your home and vehicle, you can play an active role in reducing the chances of this happening,” Inspector Cullen said.

"The initial small cost of securing your home could save you thousands of dollars and considerable time in replacing stolen property.

"We are encouraging anyone to report suspicious behaviour and be wary of people attempting to sell you any property. Make sure you report this to your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000” he said.

Police had the following advice for mitigating break and enters:

- Display street number at the front of the house to assist emergency services to locate your home;

- Ensure all perimeter fences are in good order and that gates are kept closed and locked to restrict unauthorised access to your property;

- Trim trees and shrubs from around doors and windows so as not to provide concealment to intruders and increase visibility to and from the street;

- Install quality security lights around the perimeter of your home to provide more effective illumination at night;

- The power board to your home should be housed within a metal cabinet secured with an electricity authority lock to restrict tampering;

- All perimeter doors to your home should be of solid construction and fitted with quality dead lock sets to restrict unauthorised access to the home;

- All perimeter windows should be secured with key operated locks to restrict unauthorised access;

- Glass within doors and windows should be reinforced by either adhering a shatter resistant film, replacing with laminated glass or having quality metal security grilles or shutters fitted to restrict unauthorised access;

- Record descriptions, models and serial numbers of all your valuables to assist in easy identification should they be reported lost or stolen;

- Photograph jewellery and other collectables for easy identification;

- Consider having a monitored intruder alarm system installed;

- Garages should be locked to restrict access;

- Garden tools, equipment and ladders should be locked away when not in use to prevent them being used to gain access to your home.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  break-ins byron bay home security northern rivers police security theft prevention

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!