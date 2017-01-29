Police shut down illegal doof party

Police closed down an illegal sand dune part at Pottsville on Saturday night.

TWEED BYRON Local Area Command police have warned parents to keep track of their teens after shutting down an illegal doof party at Pottsville on Saturday night.

At 11pm, police received information that a "doof party” was been held on the sand dunes at Tweed Coast Rd, about 300 metres north of Cudgera Ave.

Police said a tent was set up with disco lights, speakers and music where about 100-150 young people were consuming alcohol.

"A large number of these youths were intoxicated and as a result were putting their lives at risk,” police stated.

"Some of these youths were not in control of their faculties and were stumbling on the dark roadway.

"Police closed the party down and spent considerable time ensuring the youths were dispersed safely.

"The matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the organisers.

"We remind parents to be vigilant regarding their teenager's whereabouts, alcohol and drug consumption.

"These parties are unsupervised and not a safe environment for youth.”