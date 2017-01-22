Police send warning after yet another mountain rescue

POLICE have warned hikers to Mount Warning, near Murwillumbah, to read warning signs at the car park and on the internet prior to attempting the five hour return summit after yet another rescue.

Two bush walkers had to be rescued off the top of the mountain on Friday night 9pm, after heavy rain and poor visibility hampered their return down the mountain.

Police, SES and the VRA unit were called to retrieve the walkers, with the rescue taking three hours.

The two rescued walkers suffered minor cuts and exhaustion upon their safe return down the mountain.

On December 5, 2016, a man was killed when he was hit by a lightening bolt atop the mountain during a severe weather storm.

Meanwhile, a Byron Bay surfer had his surf board stolen after he left it unattended in the bushes at Clarkes Beach for several hours to go to a cafe.

The theft prompted police to "remind people to take care of their valuables and do not leave them unattended in public places”.

There is no description or photographs of the surf board.