Police seize cannabis, $20,000 of jewellery in search

A CANNABIS crop and $20,000 worth of jewellery have been seized by police during a search warrant at Mckees Hill property.

Richmond Local Area Command officers confiscated 39 hydroponically-grown cannabis plants and a quantity of leaf product along with the jewellery.

The search warrant comes following police enquires into alleged aggravated break in offence at Binna Burra last Friday.

A 40-year-old Casino man was arrested by police yesterday in connection to the alleged aggravated break in as well as the cannabis and jewellery found at the Mckee's Hill residence.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.