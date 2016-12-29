Police seek help to identify mystery body

BELONGIL BEACH: The scene where a man's body was found floating in the water.

THE identity of a man who died after swimming at Byron Bay is still unknown and police are asking for public assistance.

Between 3.45pm and 4.15pm yesterday (Wednesday 28 December 2016), a woman was swimming in waters at Belongil Beach, Byron Bay and noticed a man's body in the water.

With the assistance of another swimmer, the man's body was pulled from the water but he could not be revived.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.

The identity of the man is not known and as inquiries continue, police are seeking public assistance to help determine who he is.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 65 and 75-years-old, about 175cm tall, of solid build and with short grey 'balding' hair.

The man's property found on the beach included an older-style car key (no remote included) and did not contain a description of the vehicle's make or model.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report is being prepared for the Coroner.