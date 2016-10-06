Police seek assistance to find missing teenager

Jordan Bain, 15.

POLICE are seeking community assistance in locating missing teenager Jordan Bain, 15.

She is described as 150-155cm tall, slim in build.

Jordan left her home in Evans Head on Monday and has not been seen since, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

She has been using her social media accounts and has been texting people to say she is OK.

It is possible that Jordan is in Kyogle.

Jordan's family are concerned for her welfare, snr cnst Henderson said.

She is not in any trouble with police.

If you know where Jordan is please contact your local police or call crimestoppers on 1800 333 000