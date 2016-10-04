Police seek assistance to find missing man Aiden

Police are asking for help to local this missing man, Aiden Antonio Debalso

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate missing man Aiden Antonio Debalso known as Aidan Del Balso, also known as Johnny Salami.

Aiden is 20 years old, 175-180cm tall, 75-80kg and has a large tattoo on his back of the sun.

He normally lives in Melbourne but was on holidays with friends in Nimbin.

Richmond Local Area Command Senior Constable David Henderson said most notably, Aiden is believed to have a fractured right arm and groin injuries from skateboarding accident on Wednesday September 28.

"Aiden was last seen at the Nimbin bowling Club on the 2nd October,” he said.

"His disappearance is out of character, and his family and friends are concerned for his welfare.”

If you can assist locating Aiden please call your local police station or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality. Police reference for this matter is E120529101.