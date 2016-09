NSW police have made 22 arrests during Operation Banshee

LOCAL police have been conducting Operation Banshee between September 15 and 17 targeting vandalism and property theft in Ballina and Lismore areas.

This operation was quite successful with 22 people arrested.

There were 27 charges for vandalism, theft, drug possession, goods in custody, possessing a knife in a public place and breach of bail.

Banshee also included the final arrest of the offenders related to the damage at Ballina High School.

Banshee will be an ongoing operation.