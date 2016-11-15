Police on trial for bashing man in custody at Ballina

Corey Barker (left) leaves the Police Integrity Commission (PIC) with his mother Angelique Sines (right) after giving evidence in Sydney in 2013.

SIX police officers who were on duty when a man was bashed in custody at the Ballina police station in 2011 are on trial in Sydney this week.

The ABC has reported the District Court yesterday heard that police lied about what happened to Corey Barker "in an attempt to have him convicted of a crime he did not commit".

Four of the police officers, David Hill, Luke Mewing, Lee Walmsley and Ryan Eckersley, are accused of assaulting Mr Barker.

The ABC reported that Prosecutor Craig Patrick SC told the court "Mr Barker was upset, he was agitated and he was vocal as a result of his arrest".

"While he (Mr Barker) was being moved, Hill allegedly grabbed his right arm and pushed it behind his back," the ABC reported yesterday.

"The court heard Hill punched Mr Barker, who was forced to the floor by other officers and kicked.

"But lawyers for two of the officers attempted to cast doubt about the reliability of the footage.

"Mr Mewing's barrister Brett Eurell said the images were recorded in 'delayed capture mode' and he said that meant it revealed only a third of what was happening.

"Hill's barrister Emmanuel Kerkyasharian also urged the jury to approach the footage with caution."

Two of the officers on trial, Robert McCubben and Mark Woolven, are not accused of being involved in the assault.

The trial resumes today.

THE CHARGES

Lee Walmsley

Common assault

Do act etc w/i to pervert the course of justice

Fabricate false evidence w/i to mislead judicial tribunal

Perjury to procure conviction/acquittal serious offence

Actual offence - Make false statement on oath amounting to perjury

Robert McCubben

Do act etc w/i to pervert the course of justice

Fabricate false evidence w/i to mislead judicial tribunal

David Hill

Common assault

Do act etc w/i to pervert the course of justice

Fabricate false evidence w/i to mislead judicial tribunal

Perjury to procure conviction/acquittal serious offence

Make false statement on oath amounting to perjury

Make false statement on oath amounting to perjury

Perjury to procure conviction/acquittal serious offence

Give false/misleading evidence at hearing before Commission

Ryan Charles Eckersley

Common assault

Do act etc w/i to pervert the course of justice

Fabricate false evidence w/i to mislead judicial tribunal

Perjury to procure conviction/acquittal serious offence

Make false statement on oath amounting to perjury

Luke Christopher Mewing

Common assault

Do act etc w/i to pervert the course of justice

Fabricate false evidence w/i to mislead judicial tribunal

Perjury to procure conviction/acquittal serious offence

Make false statement on oath amounting to perjury

Mark Graham Woolven