Police officers accused of locking child, 8, in paddy wagon

TWO police officers accused of leaving an eight-year-old boy locked in a paddy wagon in Coraki for almost three hours will face Lismore Local Court today.

Senior Constables Brian Michael Quinn and Michael John Writer have been charged with neglect/refuse/not carry out any lawful order and leaving a child/young person in a motor vehicle causing emotional distress.

They are listed to appear in Lismore court today.

The incident occurred on April 13 last year.

It has been alleged that Mundhra Williams, 8, and a group of boys were picked up by police for allegedly throwing rocks and eggs at a Richmond Valley Council car at the Coraki sewerage treatment plant.

The officers then allegedly left Mundhra locked in the back of a paddy wagon for almost three hours.