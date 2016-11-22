Police nab drugs in midnight patrol

AN ALLEGED late night drug bender didn't go as planned for one Ballina man.

Police will allege that 12.25am this morning they were patrolling in the area of Coast Road, Skennars Head where they found a 42-year-old Ballina man acting suspiciously.

When stopped by police, the man attempted to discard some clothing that triggered police to search the man - who they thought may be in possession of a prohibited drug.

Within the discarded clothing, police found and seized 16 grams of meyhylamphetyamine, commonly known as ice.

A spoon, needle and a set of scales was also located by police.

The man has been charged with Supply a Prohibited Drug and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.