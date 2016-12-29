Disqualified, drunk, unlicenced drivers keep police busy

The holiday period is always a busy time for our police.

LOCAL police have been kept busy on our roads over the Christmas holidays.

Senior Constable David Henderson reported that a number of people had been caught doing the wrong thing on Northern Rivers roads during the period.

These include:

A 34-year-old man from McLeans Ridges caught driving while disqualified in Ballina.

A 34-year-old man from Teven mid range drink driving in Lennox Head.

A 22-year-old Ellangowan man mid range drink driving in Casino.

A 14-year-old driving unlicenced, unregistered and uninsured in Kyogle.

A 33-year-old Cumbalum man suspended driver in Goonellabah.

A 21-year-old man driving with a cancelled licence, no seatbelt and breaching bail in Lismore.

A 46-year-old Lismore for high range drink driving in Girards Hill.

A 29-year-old Ballina man caught driving whilst unlicenced twice within 10 minutes at Ballina.

A 21-year-old Casino man driving unregistered, uninsured, stating false name in Casino.

A 27-year-old Casino woman on her Ls driving unaccompanied and in an unregistered car at Casino.

A 17-year-old driving unlicenced in Lismore

Two major vehicle accidents in Casino, one of which was fatal.

Snr Const Henderson reminded motorists that double demerit points were in place until Monday.