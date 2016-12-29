32°
Disqualified, drunk, unlicenced drivers keep police busy

29th Dec 2016 6:05 AM
The holiday period is always a busy time for our police.
The holiday period is always a busy time for our police.

LOCAL police have been kept busy on our roads over the Christmas holidays.

Senior Constable David Henderson reported that a number of people had been caught doing the wrong thing on Northern Rivers roads during the period.

These include:

A 34-year-old man from McLeans Ridges caught driving while disqualified in Ballina.

A 34-year-old man from Teven mid range drink driving in Lennox Head.

A 22-year-old Ellangowan man mid range drink driving in Casino.

A 14-year-old driving unlicenced, unregistered and uninsured in Kyogle.

A 33-year-old Cumbalum man suspended driver in Goonellabah.

A 21-year-old man driving with a cancelled licence, no seatbelt and breaching bail in Lismore.

A 46-year-old Lismore for high range drink driving in Girards Hill.

A 29-year-old Ballina man caught driving whilst unlicenced twice within 10 minutes at Ballina.

A 21-year-old Casino man driving unregistered, uninsured, stating false name in Casino.

A 27-year-old Casino woman on her Ls driving unaccompanied and in an unregistered car at Casino.

A 17-year-old driving unlicenced in Lismore

Two major vehicle accidents in Casino, one of which was fatal.

Snr Const Henderson reminded motorists that double demerit points were in place until Monday.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  arrests christmas holidays police

