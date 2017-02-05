Police warnings, fire ban as heatwave hits Northern Rivers

Temperatures are expected to soar on Sunday.

NSW Police have issued a reminder to residents to take care in today's heat with temperatures reaching the high 30's across the state.

Lismore is expected to reach 36 degrees in the early afternoon; Kyogle 37, Bangalow 32 and coastal towns slightly cooler with Byron Bay and Ballina 31.

Further north, Wooyung is expected to reach 32 degrees, Murwillumbah 33, Tweed Heads 31 and Cabarita Beach 32.

The rural Fire Service has declared Sunday as having a very high level of fire danger for the Northern Rivers Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley council areas.

All permits will be suspended for 24 hours, with no new fires to be lit.

As the weather heats up, police have reminded motorists it is an offence for children or pets to be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the air conditioning on.

"Livestock and pet owners are also being urged to ensure adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible," a police spokesperson said.

"Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.

"Everyone needs to take care in hot weather, but some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially isolated."

Tips:

Stay well hydrated;

Avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks;

Limit your physical activity;

Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day;

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton;

Regularly check your local forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology on your radio, TV or on the internet;

Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot;

Make sure you know who you are going to call (who may need help, and who could provide help to you if needed) - make a list of telephone numbers.

If you can, it's a good idea to spend some time in an air-conditioned building.

For more information please refer to the Beat the Heat website: http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/Pages/default

RFS: http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans

BOM: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/northernrivers.shtml