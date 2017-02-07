Police investigate how woman was seriously injured

Tweed police appeal for help following attack.

A WOMAN is in hospital in a stable condition with head injuries after an attack in Tweed Heads on Sunday night.

Police are investigating how the incident happened and have appealed to the public for help.

About 9pm on February 5 a woman was walking home from a licensed premise on Wharf Street when she was approached by a man.

Police report the woman walked to a home on Enid Street, where she was found injured.

At this stage, it is not known how the woman was hurt.

She was taken to Tweed Hospital with serious head injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

People should not report crime information via police Facebook and Twitter pages.