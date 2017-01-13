Bank robber threatened staff with syringe in Ballina

POLICE are investigating a bank robbery in Ballina where it is alleged a man threatened staff with what is thought to be a blood-filled syringe.

Acting crime manager for the Richmond Local Area Command, Inspector Russell Ewing said the accused thief stole a sum of cash after threatening staff.

Insp Ewing said police were called about 3.05pm on Wednesday to the Greater Bank on River St, Ballina.

The alleged robber, only described as a man, was last seen on River St, police say.

No one was injured during the incident.