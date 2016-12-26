Police hospitalised after Christmas Day assault

TWO police officers hospitalised after a Christmas Day assault in Broken Head.

Tweed/Byron Police were called to Broken Head yesterday morning at 6.30am where they were confronted by a 38-year-old woman "behaving erratically".

Police restrained the woman until paramedics arrived and rushed her to Tweed Hospital.

Before returning to duty, the officers were taken to Byron Central Hospital and treated for minor injuries suffered while restraining the woman

The woman will be charged, to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on January 19.