Police find bag of ice in Casino; woman admits it's hers

"AT least she was honest about it," senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command has said about a recent incident at Casino.

Snr cnst Henderson said that on Sunday evening police saw three people acting suspiciously outside a fast food outlet in Casino.

After searching them with no find them they saw a bag of 'ice' on the ground near.

A 23-year-old Lismore woman decided to tell police that the bag and the contents belonged to her.

The ice was valued at $300 and she was charged with possession of a prohibited drug.

She will appear in Casino Local Court next month.