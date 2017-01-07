Police deploy taser in violent street incident

POLICE were forced to taser a man acting violently in the streets of Goonellabah.

Officers were called to Oliver Ave about 1am this morning where they found a 22-year-old yelling and kicking over road and street signs.

Witnesses and police tried to calm the man but he continued to act disorderly in the resdiential area.

In an attempt to subdue the 22-year-old, police said they sprayed the "seriously intoxicated" man with pepper spray.

The man was then was assisted by a witness into a nearby residence.

A short time later, police said it became apparent the man was damaging property inside the house.

Police allege the man exited the property where he continued to behave aggressively and at one point threatened police with a large rock.

Officers eventually deployed a tzar on the man and arrested him before he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

Police are containing investigations into the matter.