Police chase man on foot during NYE celebrations

Police chase a man, first by car then on foot, who didn't want to be breath-tested.

WHILE most people were having a glass of champagne or beer at the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, two Richmond LAC Highway Patrol Officers were busy chasing down an unwilling breath test candidate.

Just before midnight on December 31 police were carrying out stationary breath testing on River Street Ballina.

A car pulled up short of police then drove down Bagot street, Tamar street, Canal road then into Saunders Oval.

Police followed in a highway vehicle.

The driver, a 24 year old Ballina man, ran across the oval then entered the front yard of a private residence on Kerr street.

He jumped a fence, then was detained by police.

He was taken to Ballina Police station where he was charged with High Range PCA and trespassing.

He was also given an infringement notice for a traffic offence and had his licence suspended.

He will appear in Ballina Court later this month.