Police chase driver appears in court

A DRIVER who allegedly led police on a 200km pursuit around the Northern Rivers will re-appear before the court in two months.

David Michael Bell was arrested at 2.15am on December 30 after the 200km chase.

Bell's charges relating to the December 30 incident included: Police pursuits - not stop - drive dangerously; drive recklessly/furiously or speed manner dangerous; and driving a vehicle while licence is suspended.

Bell did not appear before Lismore Local Court today but was represented by a Legal Aid lawyer.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned Bell's matters until March 21 when he will face court via video-link.

Mr Heilpern also ordered a brief of evidence to be presented on March 7.

Bell remains in custody.