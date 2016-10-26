Police arrest juvenile after string of car thefts

A JUVENILLE has been arrested by police in connection to a string of thefts in the Ballina area.

The Juvenile was charged with Larceny, Receiving and Goods In custody. He has been placed on strict conditional bail and will appear in Ballina Childrens Court in December.

Further investigation is being carried out in relation to all of the recent steal from motor vehicle offences in Ballina.

Police will allege that the vehicle parked on Ocean St was broken into on October 17.

It is alleged a laptop and camera were stolen.

A short time later, police stopped and spoke to a Ballina juvenile in the vicinity of this theft. He was found to be in possession of a GPS watch tracker. Police had suspicions that the tracker was stolen and seized it. Police then were told where the stolen laptop and camera had been hidden.

Police carried out an analysis on the GPS tracker that revealed that it was stolen from a car parked on North Creek Road, Ballina a few days earlier.

Police are encouraging Ballina residents to take appropriate measures to prevent car theft by locking their cars, parking in a well-lit spot and most importantly not leaving any valuables at all in their car.