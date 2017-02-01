PM gives Hogan office award

Kevin Hogan MP is proud his office received the PM's Electorate Office of the Year. Left: Jason Thompson Constituent officer (Grafton), Peter Weekes Office Manager/Media Advisor, Sheree Barnsley (Diary manager), Mark Highfield constituent officer (Lismore), Sam Pearn constituent officer (Lismore).

FERDERAL member for Page, Kevin Hogan is immensely proud of the work his staff have achieved to see them awarded The Electorate Office of the Year by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last month.

The annual award is determined by how well an office responds to enquiries from members of the community.

Mr Hogan said he was very pleased the efforts of his team had been recognised.

"I would like to congratulate my office staff, it's a real tribute to them," he said.

"They work very hard to follow up on all requests made to the office. I thank and congratulate them on the award."

The award also recognises the second electorate office in Grafton paid out of Mr Hogan's salary, in addition to his Commonwealth-funded office in Lismore.

"My electorate is not big enough to get a second government-funded office and Page is an extremely large electorate, so the first thing I did when I was elected in 2013 was to pay for a second office in Grafton myself," he said.

"I did this because I believe that members of our community should be fully represented and have easy access to myself and my staff no matter where they live."