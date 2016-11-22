Plenty to do at Christmas in Richmond Valley

SANTA has delivered an early present to Evans Head with a new Christmas tree delivered and ready for decorating with ornaments and lights.

The tree will be erected in front of the council administration building where it has a high visibility from both directions of Woodburn Street, as well as the Oak Street shopping precinct.

Evans Head businesses have united to sponsor Christmas banners, which will be erected in the main street and add a festive flair for not only residents but tourists making the annual journey to the seaside town during the holiday period.

Holiday program

An Evans Head holiday program is being collated which lists all the things to do, see and enjoy over the six-week break, and will be widely marketed throughout the Richmond Valley and beyond.

The program will include the Great Eastern Fly-in, pelican feeding, open-air cinemas, twilight golf, colouring-in competitions, musical bingo, Lego club, outdoor trivia, water sport activities and much more.

Street party

In Casino, the streets will come to life with the spirit of Christmas when council hosts its annual Richmond Valley Christmas Tree Light Up and Street Party on Thursda, December 1.

The CBD will be closed for entertainment to start from 5pm until 9pm.

There will be jumping castles, amusements, balloon twisters, markets, food stalls, face painters and of course a visit from Santa and his elves.

Other entertainment will include Pooches on Parade, student performances and a fireworks finale.

Santa Claus will break from his busy schedule to take photos at the Casino Cultural and Community Centre in Casino every Tuesday and Thursday from 3pm to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm, starting from Tuesday, November 22 until Saturday, December 3.

To make a group booking for Santa photos outside of the above hours, visit the Richmond Valley Council website or call 6660 0300.

Carols nights

The fun doesn't stop there. Come along to the Christmas Carols: