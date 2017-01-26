$10,000 and pink heels: Things left behind at caravan parks

WE ALL remember what happened to the teddy bear that got left behind after a picnic in Toy Story 3. He turned mean.

Families are being reminded as they pack up from their summer school holidays to be careful not to leave precious possessions behind, and that includes the children.

The NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust (NSWCHPT) manages 36 holiday parks and boutique accommodation on Crown land throughout NSW and have put together a list of some of the most common as well as unique things park guests have left behind in the last year.

Unusual items left behind in the past year

A child called Hamish

$10,000 cash hidden under a mattress

A very expensive wedding ring

A car bonnet

Bright pink, fluffy high heels covered in diamantes

Most common items park managers report being left behind

Mobile phones and phone chargers

Pillows

Shoes, thongs and sunglasses

Wetsuits, rashies and swimmers

Children's toys, including teddy bears

"We had 194,065 bookings made at our parks last year which equates to more than half a million people, so it is not surprising that not everything makes it home," NSWCHPT CEO Steve Edmonds said.

"Our guests are in true holiday mode when they stay at our parks and often delay the packing so they can enjoy more time relaxing before they have to hit the road and return to the rush of daily life."

Mr Edmonds said park managers across the group did their best to return lost or left behind belongings to their original owners.