Ballina Players hold auditions for Shrek The Musical Jr

BEAUTY is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical Jr.

The production, featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks 2001 animation film and the Broadway musical.

It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favourite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. P

art romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek Jr. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Ballina Players has announced its upcoming production of Shrek Jr. to go on stage January 2017, under the direction of Geoff Marsh, choreography of Sarah Shanahan and musical direction of Leanne Broadley.

Auditions will be held on Sunday and Monday, October 2 and 3.

To book an audition, call production manager Lyn Gale on 0412 758 697.

For further details visit the Ballina Players website.