10 out of 10: Which players rated best in the NRRRL final?

Murwillumbah second-rower Jone Macalai celebrates the 16-14 grand final win over Cudgen at Ned Byrne Field Kingscliff.

NORTHERN Star sports editor Mitchell Craig gives the NRRRL grand final players a rating out of 10 for their performance on Sunday:

MURWILLUMBAH

Toby McIntosh, 7.5: Limited in what he could do, but can't deny the courage he showed to play the full 80 minutes with a busted knee.

Josh Quinn, 7.5: Scored a crucial late try in the first half and is among the best finishers in the competition.

Caleb Howell, 8: Put his body on the line and was injured when he regathered a short kick-off in the second half. Did a great job containing his opposite number.

Scott Nichols, 7.5: A few nervous moments early but eventually worked his way into the game with some nice touches.

Daryl Brooks, 7.5: Young winger who showed blistering speed to score the first try of the game. Has a bright future.

Dylan Smith, 7.5: Added some variety to the Mustangs attack and looked at home in the halves.

Wayde Kelly, 9: Best player on the field and picked up official man-of-match honours as voted by NRRRL management.

Remi Vignau, 8.5: Big front-rower who was aggressive and got through plenty of minutes.

Sam O'Dea, 8.5: Plays his best rugby league at hooker and relished the chance to back in the dummy half role after playing the back end of the season at five-eighth.

Clancy Fallon, 7.5: Looked great when he was out there before a shoulder injury ended his afternoon early.

Jake Barnett, 7: Honest toiler and got through plenty of work for his side.

Jone Macalai, 8: Always a threat and created plenty of opportunities for his outside backs.

Wade Riley, 7: Part of a forward pack who aimed up and were brilliant in defence.

Nic Crompton, 8.5: Best game Crompton has played in the NRRRL finals. He came off the bench and flattened numerous Cudgen players with some big hits.

Andrew Barnes, 7; Robert Shepherd, 7; Monty Brown, 7: All contributed from the bench when on the field. Nothing flash about Barnes but the effort was there while Brown almost scored a try while he was out there.

TOTAL: 131.5

CUDGEN

Jake Sands, 8: Busy game at the back and got his side out of trouble on plenty of occasions. Always looked the most likely in attack.

Dom Murray, 8: Elusive and hard to bring down whenever he had the ball. Will play in plenty of big games with Cudgen in the future.

Brad Hicks, 7.5: Scored two tries and did his job out wide.

Luke Dumas, 7: Not as good as he was in the major semi-final and was well contained.

Zac Spring, 7: Looked dangerous when he got the ball but had limited chances

Dan Evans, 7.5: Aggressive in defence and his kicking game kept the opposition guessing.

Mark O'Grady, 7: Didn't put his stamp on the game as much as he would like, his opposite number was the standout player of the game.

Shannon Green, 7: Can't fault his effort but the Murwillumbah defence was rock solid and hard to penetrate.

Myles Donnelly, 7.5: Tried his best out of dummy half and never stopped going.

Caleb Ziebell, 7.5: Put his hand up for plenty of runs but didn't get many chances to utilise his offload.

Josh Sleba, 7: Frustrating day for the Cudgen forward pack but he never stopped tackling out wide.

Dion Belford-Laulu, 7: Tried his best to get involved and straighten the attack when his team was going sideways

Anthony Flores, 7: Tackled hard and was aggressive but had limited chances with the ball.

Jack Green, 7; Connor Hickey, 7; Simon Kelly, 7; Steve Kirkham, 7: Limited game time and opportunity from the bench. Kelly got the most minutes while Kirkham only came on at the end.

TOTAL: 123