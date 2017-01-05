28°
Plans for new $1.8 million petrol station at Ballina

Claudia Jambor
| 5th Jan 2017 9:48 AM
Plans for another Ballina service station on River St have been lodged to Ballina Shire Council.
Plans for another Ballina service station on River St have been lodged to Ballina Shire Council. Contributed

FUEL station plans are steaming ahead in Ballina's main street, with plans for a $1.8 million service centre lodged with Ballina Shire Council.

A United Petroleum filling stop is earmarked for land at 413-423 River St, backing onto Fishery Creek at West Ballina.

International consultants, the RPS Group, submitted the application on behalf of the global petroleum company on Wednesday.

A convenience store, six car parks, a fuel canopy and landscaped areas around the creek and facing River St are featured in the designs for the 3655m2 site.

The latest fuel stop is the fourth tabled for the Ballina Shire in recent times.

A few blocks down the road from the planned United is another vacant lot at 300 River St that is poised to become Coles Express.

Two, multi-million dollar Pacific Highway service centres are also on the cards on the outskirts of West Ballina.

A $27 BP Service Centre would service northbound traffic while to the east of the site another $20 million facility aims to cater to southbound motorists.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina fuel pacifc highway petrol station roads

