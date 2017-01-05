28°
Planning to win Lotto? How to buy the best tropical island

Alison Paterson
| 5th Jan 2017 12:56 PM
Motu Tane Island, a private paradise in French Polynesia,, is on the market for $68,544,802, not bad for just 3.88 HA.
Motu Tane Island, a private paradise in French Polynesia,, is on the market for $68,544,802, not bad for just 3.88 HA.

IF YOU win the lottery, you could join the ranks of millionaires and movie villains and buy your very own private island.

Powerball has a $55 million jackpot tonight, and we're already dreaming about what we'd do with the money.

Forget fast cars, the latest gizmos, if you really want luxury, you can emulate Johnny Depp, Nick Cage, Celine Dion and Ricky Martin by splashing out on a remote retreat with its own helipad.

The best thing about shopping for a private island? It's a buyers market at the moment.

Although some islands can sell for a few hundred thousand dollars, others will cost in the hundreds of millions.

And while it's unlikely you'll get something as cool as Tracey Island in Thunderbirds, according to Private Islands Online, there's an array of amazing islands on offer.

According to the buyer's guide issued by Private Islands Online, a boutique real estate company based in Toronto, Canada, it may be cheaper for Australians to purchase an island in the Caribbean than closer to home.

The guide said the explosion in popularity of boutique resorts that has put countries like Fiji and Australia on the island market's map, and has also made it one of the priciest regions for purchase.

 

Spectabilis Island in the Bahamas region of the, Caribbean comprises 186.6Ha for a mere $85,184,962
Spectabilis Island in the Bahamas region of the, Caribbean comprises 186.6Ha for a mere $85,184,962

"Home to the epic Barrier Reef, the coast of Queensland is one of the most stunning locations for chic island resorts," the guide said.

"And properties in the Whitsundays and other coastal chains command tens of millions of dollars on the rare occasion that they come up for sale."

The guide recommends the perfect beaches and unique volcanic topography of the French Polynesian isles has made the area a desirable location for tourism development, while nearby Tonga and Vanuatu has an off-the-beaten path feel and pristine environment ideally suited to eco-tourism ventures.

Although resort development in the South Pacific has the potential to be highly profitable, international buyers should also consider that the majority of these islands are available on a leasehold basis.

 

Wild Cane Island in Panama, comprises 3.88HA and is just $493,522.
Wild Cane Island in Panama, comprises 3.88HA and is just $493,522.

So if your numbers came up, but were not quite high enough up to buy an island outright, you could always rent for a while.

Here are just a few of the islands currently available for sale:

Motu Tane is in French Polynesia, South Pacific with a price tag of $68 million for 3.88 hectares.

Wild Cane Key is an exotic retreat in Panama, Central America, with 1.38 hectares costing just $493.522.

Spectabilis Island in the Bahamas, Caribbean is a cracking $85 million for 186.16 hectares.

 

ISLAND PARADISE: Owning your own island is a dream for many but a reality for a lucky few. Photo contributed.
ISLAND PARADISE: Owning your own island is a dream for many but a reality for a lucky few.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  buy an island lottery win millionaire

