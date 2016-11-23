Pizza delivery girl robbed by men armed with baseball bats

POLICE are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery girl on the Northern Rivers last night.

At 9.15pm Tuesday night a pizza delivery girl attended Albert street Casino to deliver several pizzas, Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

As the victim approached the house she was allegedly accosted by two males armed with baseball bats and similar items.

They took an amount of money from the delivery girl and ran off in a southerly direction on Albert Street and through the gap in the fence that leads into the Railway Yards.

One of the males is described as an Aboriginal male, 160 cm tall, late teens or early 20's, thin shaped face covered by a bandanna or something similar, thin build, wearing a dark cap, a T-shirt grey or kayak in colour, armed with a black baseball bat with unknown writing on it.

The second male is described as an Aboriginal male, 170 cm tall, medium build with similar clothing to the first man, also armed with a bat or club.

Casino Detectives are appealing with anyone with information about this matter to contact them on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.