MANY Australians stepped outside last night, armed with their camera or phone in an effort to capture a photo of the Supermoon.

The moon was the closest to the earth, and the brightest, it had been for 68 years, and won't appear like this again until 2034.

While some were disappointed with the lack of sight of the moon, due to extensive cloud cover, others did manage to snap a shot or two.

Check out these fabulous submissions from Northern Star readers: