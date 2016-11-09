PHOTOS: Were you there when the dinosaurs landed?

Rita, Viaan and Tom, all of East Lismore, with Marcello and Celena of Lismore Heights enjoy a picnic at Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, last weekend.

WHAT if the asteroid that forever changed life on Earth missed the planet completely and giant dinosaurs never became extinct?

That was the question cinemagoers pondered while watching The Good Dinosaur on the big screen at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on Saturday afternoon.

The animated 2015 film - presented outdoors by Newcastle Permanent - delved into the world of dinosaurs, following the epic journey of an apatosaurus named Arlo,who makes an unlikely human friend.

Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars program provided visitors with live music and fun activities for kids before the screening, when families could then sit back and relax with free popcorn while enjoying the film.