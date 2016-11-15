PHOTOS: Tradies put on pink for cancer charity

AN EPISODE of The Block where a contestant wore a pink tradie shirt inspired Jodie's Inspiration committee member, Sally Sullivan, to begin a Pink Tradie Tuesday in Lismore.

The inaugural event, held today, saw about 100 businesses put on pink hi-vis shirts and throw their support behind the local cancer charity.

Ms Sullivan said she hoped to see it become an annual fundraising event on the Jodie's Inspiration calendar.

"I thought it would be a good opportunity to target a different array of people to fundraise and raise awareness," she said.

Charity chairman, Jesse Smith, said the main theme of the day was to spread the message about early cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment.

"We're reaching out to both males and females and encouraging them all to get on board with that message," he said.

"Early detection, early diagnosis and treatment - it's the recipe for saving lives.

"I am sure most - if not all - of the tradies who (donned) their pink personally know someone who has battled cancer," he said.

"They know the impact this disease has on families, relationships, work environments and communities."

The day started with a barbecue, followed by a morning tea, before the pink tradies took off in in their utes wearing brightly coloured shirts.

Mr Smith wished to thank those taking part, as well as the Jodie's Inspiration committee for making it happen.

"As a local charity we would not exist without the ongoing encouragement of locals, all of whom [we hope] will benefit from the equipment we purchase for our local hospitals if the need arises," he said.

Shaws Takeaway in Habib Drive donated $1 from every bacon and egg burger sold to Jodie's Inspiration.