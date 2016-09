A 17-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after he was bitten by a shark at Ballina this morning.

The boy was surfing with a friend at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, when he was bitten on the thigh, Richmond Local Area Command Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said.

He was assisted onto shore where an off-duty nurse treated him before paramedics arrived.

He has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

All beaches in the Ballina Shire have been closed as a result.