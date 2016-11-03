Photos: Lismore's first zombie walk.

27°
By
3rd Nov 2016 6:01 PM

It was a strange sight to see the goulish wounds and bruised and battered bodies of zombies walking down the main street of Lismore.

But the innuagral Lismore Zombie Walk proved to be a fun event with lots of smiles and lots of laughter between the very serious business of looking blank and brain-hungry.

People of all ages turned up dressed as anything from nurses to crusader knights to actual mummies.

There was also a flash mob which got things off to a good start.

Zombie lollipop operators helped keep the walking dead on track and the 'zombie' drivers at bay.

Lismore Northern Star