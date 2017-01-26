PHOTOS: 200 paddlers enjoy perfect conditions

Archie and Tahj at the Australia Day Paddle out at Wategoes Beach, Byron Bay.

AFTER two years of being unable to run the "annual" Australia Day paddle out from Wategos to Byron Bay's main beach, due to unsuitable conditions, organisers were pleased this year's conditions proved perfect.

Event organiser, Troy Eady, said the paddle out raised $2000 for the Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club's nippers.

"It raises some very necessary funds to allow those kids to get the survival and surf skills that a lot of our community need when participating in ocean sports, so it gives us the opportunity to raise funds for that, but it's (also) one of those iconic Byron Bay Events and it's supported by the local community really well, as you can see," he said.

"After two years off, to get a couple of hundred competitors again is unreal."

Rotary, which was also involved, raised additional funds for their own charities.

When asked if there were any incidents on the paddle Mr Eady replied: "It went of brilliantly, we were very happy, we didn't loose anyone and that's always a bonus."

The Paddle was founded in 2009 by Dan McCabe and Gary Morgan.