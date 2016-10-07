Photographer plans memorial calendar for Rhys 'Efron'

A NEW fundraising campaign has been started to honour a young Northern Rivers man who committed suicide last year.

Almost a year ago Rhys McNaughton, aged 24 at the time, took his own life, sparking a huge Movember fundraising effort by his friends, which went national when they reached out to Mr McNaughton's celebrity 'doppleganger', Zac Efron.

Now local photographer John Bortolin is looking to raise $1300 to print a 2017 memorial calender of Mr McNaughton.

"Almost a year ago Rhys sadly took his own life,” Mr Bortolin said.

"He was only 24 and so well loved and touched so many people, it was a shock to us all.

"I've teamed up with Rhys's mum Jodie and together we are going to make a different to stop this from happening to these beautiful souls.

"I was lucky enough to have captured photographs of Rhys as he modelled for a project of mind called Manscapes.

"I have over 2000 images of Rhys and I'd like to share some of these images in a Calendar and raise funds for mens mental health.

"100% of the profits from the sales of Rhys's Calendar will go towards our Movember Australia Campaign that Jodie and I have set up.

"We need $1300 ASAP to cover the cost of the printing of the Calendars.

"We would like the Calendars to be printed and ready to sell for the 1st November.

"The Calendar will also have significant dates marked of important times in Rhys's life plus dates to support mental awareness days.

"Your help would be so gratefully appreciated.

"We would like to smash our goal and use the left over money that goes past the $1300 to donate to our Movember Foundation campaign where our goal is to hit $10,000.”

To donate to the memorial calendar project, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2sznfbes

To donate to the Movember Australia campaign, visit https://au.movember.com/mospace/13343076