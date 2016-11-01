PHOTO GALLERY: Our Kids Melbourne Cup lunch wrap-up

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista presents at the Our Kids Melbourne Cup luncheon.

THE Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon meant that there were heels, frocks, fascinators and ties on display at Southern Cross University, where 225 people turned out to support the cause.

Fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said that thanks to the sponsorship by Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre, Winks Hairdressing and Southern Cross Credit Union, as well as many other sponsors, the event was bigger than ever.

"It's been going for 14 years and we've been really lucky that we've sold out every year," she said.

"I guess what makes this event stand out and be such a success is the generosity of our sponsors."

Funds raised from the annual event will go to Our Kids to purchase paediatric equipment for local hospitals.

Prizes were awarded for the best dressed filly, best dressed mare, best hat and best dressed stallion.

Overall, more than $40,000 worth of prizes were up for grabs on the day with tickets being sold to each table.

Our Kids founder Dr Chris Ingall said the money would be going to two bilirubinometer which could help measure jaundice in new born babies through spectro-photometric methods.

"They measure the amount of billirubin in a babies skin and they let us know when it is safe for a baby to go home and basically they keep babies with the mothers."