PHOTO GALLERY: Lego Brick Event, Lismore City Hall

Shaun Patrick (centre) shows patrons the Minecraft Lego display at the Lismore City Hall on Saturday.

THE MINECRAFT display was among the most popular Lego creations at the inaugural Lismore Brick Event two-day event at Lismore City Hall, ending Sunday.

Created by Shaun Patrick of Maroochydore, the colourful installation took in three "realms” of the internationally popular computer game, including the "Oval, Nether and End” stages.

"The kids seem to love it,” Mr Patrick said. "They come up to it and say 'wow, look, it's Minecraft!'”.

Minecraft fan Bodhi M-D. Alina Rylko

Next to Mr Patrick's Minecraft display was his wife's Micropolis Micro City creation.

The couple are members of the Australia Fans of Lego (AFL) group and devote at least an hour a day building Lego, for touring around Australia.

"We quite enjoy it, it's turned into a big family affair - my brother-in-law got into it too,” Mr Patrick said.

A part of the Micropolis Micro City display. Alina Rylko

The Lismore Brick Event showcased at least 30 other exhibits, built entirely from Lego bricks.

Detailed works featured in excess of 30,000 pieces each, with none glued together.

Themes included Space and Star Wars, city (with working trains), ships, robotics, dinosaurs, Wild West and operating Technic vehicles.

All pieces were from the private collections and imaginations of over 30 Lego Master Builders.

Creators spent a minimum of four hours unpacking sectioned pieces before joining them to create final pieces.

Children were also able to build their own Lego creations at play tables.

Amber Logan plays with Lego. Alina Rylko

Retail outlets offered fans all the latest in Lego products, games, merchandise and jewellery creations.

The total brick count was in excess of one million pieces.

Saturday and Sunday Lismore City Hall hosts the Lismore Brick Event, featuring creations built entirely from Lego. Alina Rylko