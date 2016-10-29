26°
Phones down for Childish Gambino

Javier Encalada
29th Oct 2016
Donald McKinley Glover is an American actor, writer, comedian and musician. As a recording artist, he usually performs under the stage name Childish Gambino. While as a disk jockey, he performs under the name mcDJ.
Donald McKinley Glover is an American actor, writer, comedian and musician. As a recording artist, he usually performs under the stage name Childish Gambino. While as a disk jockey, he performs under the name mcDJ.

STAR WARS fans received the news this week about a yet-unnamed film project about Han Solo, before the events of the original trilogy.

The film is to be premiered in 2018.

The announcement included the news that the young Lando Calrisssian will be played by Donald Glover.

Glover, the actor, is also known as Childish Gambino, the moniker the American artist uses to release hip hop music.

He is also a successful DJ, under the name mcDJ.

Glover, or Gambino, is you want, is in the line up for Falls Festival Byron Bay.

Gambino will be performing music from his latest release, Pharos.

Pharos is a series of live shows Gambino played last September at the Joshua Tree, California, in the middle of the desert.

To avoid music leaks, phones weren't allowed in the performance dome - fans were given magnetic bags to lock them away in, and instead treated to twinkling falling stars projected all over the dome's ceiling.

He made the fans to put phones down and just experience the music.

The gig was one of the most talked about in the US recently.

Will be getting a version of that at Falls?

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay childish gambino falls festival lando calrissian star wars

Phones down for Childish Gambino

Phones down for Childish Gambino

Is Donald Glover the most interesting artist coming to Falls Festrival this year?

