Summerland Hwy reopens after single vehicle crash

THE Summerland Way has reopened to traffic following a single vehicle crash between Grafton and Casino this afternoon.

A man, believed to be in his sixties, suffered chest, pelvis and leg injuries in the crash, which was around 5km north of Whiporie. A NSW Police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm. He told The Daily Examiner the male driver had suffered injuries to his chest and pelvis, and lacerations to his leg. The highway was closed for more than two hours, as the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the crash.