Trapped driver taken to Byron Central Hospital after crash

UPDATE, 11.20am: THE male driver who was trapped by confinement after a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Brunswick Heads has been taken by road ambulance to the Byron Central Hospital.

ORIGINAL, 10.40am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a person trapped in a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Brunswick Heads.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said multiple units were responding.

He said ambulance received the call just after 10.30am.

A Transport Management Centre spokeswoman said RMS traffic crews were on their way.

She said the incident appeared to be impacting the southbound lanes, however traffic was still flowing in both directions.