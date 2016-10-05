Person stuck on rock ledge on North Coast

UPDATE, 2pm: THE man stuck on a cliff at Byron Bay has been lowered to safety by Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) crews.

Northern Star reporter Christian Morrow is on scene and said the man had just been lowered to Tallows Beach and was being unstrapped.

One ambulance crew is on scene and at least two VRA crews.

Emergency Services have rescued a man who was stuck on a cliff at Byron Bay Christian Morrow

ORIGINAL: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on standby for reports of a person stuck on a rock ledge at Byron Bay.

Emergency services were called at 12.20pm.

Early reports suggest the incident is taking place near the Lighthouse, off Lighthouse Rd.

More information to come.

