Conditions perfect for a big storm on the North Coast

The North Coast Storm Chasers posted this image along with the warning.

IF the predictions are anything to go by, the Northern Rivers is in for some interesting weather today.

The North Coast Storm Chasers have already predicted the possibility of supercells, bringing large hail stones, flash flooding and thunderstorms as a southerly change moving up the coast is set to see south east winds interact with the higher topography of the north coast to meet with warm northerly winds from Queensland, triggering severe storms.

The Chasers predicted Friday to have "absolutely smashing conditions that will assist with not only thunderstorms but even super-cells (destructive storms)".

It's already muggy outside.

At 7.30am the relative humidity in Ballina was at 90%, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, while in Lismore is was at 81%, Byron Bay 89% and Casino 67%.

Temperatures have already reached between 17-21 degrees Celsius in these areas, and are set to rise throughout the day.

The BoM explained that a low pressure trough, which currently lies over northeastern NSW (while the high pressure system is moving over the south and the northwest), will weaken during Saturday as the high moves over the Tasman Sea and strengthens a ridge to northeastern NSW.

The next cold front is expected to cross the state on Sunday and Monday.

The BoM have forecasted partly cloudy conditions for the rest of Friday, with an 80% chance of showers.

A thunderstorm is likely, the BoM said - mirroring the prediction of the NCSC.

Light winds are expected to become southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then become light again in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

Saturday Forecast

Partly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm.

Light winds and overnight temperatures falling to around 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Sunday Forecast

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower.

Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.