Pedal-pushed juice at Lismore Show

15th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
HCF Albury Branch Manager demonstrates the Bike'n'Blend station coming soon to the Lismore Show.
HCF Albury Branch Manager demonstrates the Bike'n'Blend station coming soon to the Lismore Show. Courtesy of HCF

A NEW ride for the 2016 Lismore Show in October has been announced: 'Bike-n-Blend' stations, "where adults and children can peddle to blend their own [fruit and vegetable] juices”.

Sponsored by not-for-profit health fund HCF, the stations were part of a broader campaign aimed at educating show-goers about their own health and launching interactive digital experiences at the show for the first time in its 131 year history.

Cyclists pedal-pushing their own juice would also have a chance to bike to a peaceful virtual reality filled with zen-inspired graphics by plugging smart phones into special glasses.

Anyone exhausted after a 'Bike-n-Blend' stint could sip their juice in one of four HCF 'Shade Pod' chill-out zones throughout the show grounds.

Free wi-fi would be provided at the show and the HCF pavilion would feature interactive motion screens for users to test fitness and mental health and get advice on quitting smoking.

Qualified personal trainers would be at the pavilion to answer fitness-related questions.

Discounted tickets for all show rides would be available at the HCF branch in Lismore, said HSC Regional Manager Peter Schofield.

He said anyone could buy the discounted tickets, regardless of whether or not they were HCF members.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bike'n'blend bikes cycling hcf health juice lismore show

