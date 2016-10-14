Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

AUSTRALIAN singer and actor Paul Capsis will be performing at Lismore City Hall this December as part of Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Addicted to the Nightlife is the show announced by NORPA, starring Paul Capsis, who is best known for his cabaret theatre roles.

Paul Capsis has been announced as the star performer in the 2017 production of hit musical Cabaret, where he will play the MC, which is set to start straight after his Lismore show.

Capsis received raving reviews in Sydney for his portrayal of Quentin Crisp in Resident Alien, at the Seymour Centre earlier this year.

Paul Capsis as Rumpelstilskin, currently playing in Adelaide.

Capsis has Greek and Maltese heritage ans has released four CDs: Paul Capsis Live, Boulevard Delirium, Everybody Wants To Touch Me and Make Me A King.

He is also known for co-starring role in the 1998 film Head On opposite Alex Dimitriades and the 2013 Michael Kantor film The Boy Castaways, also starring Megan Washington and Tim Rodgers.

In 1998, Capsis received an AFI Best Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for Head On.

In 2012, he received the Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Play for Angela's Kitchen, and in 2013 he won the ACON - Media, Arts and Entertainment Honour Award.