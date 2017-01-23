30°
Parvovirus alert: Keep your dog safe

23rd Jan 2017 12:45 PM
Northern Rivers Animal Services Inc have warned local dog owners of the Parvovirus alert. Craig Warhurst

LOCAL animal organisation Northern Rivers Animal Services Inc have warned the public of a Parvovirus alert for Ballina.

"All dog owners need to be on alert and owners please make sure your canines are FULLY vaccinated and check they are up to date with their vaccinations," a spokesperson for NRAS said on their Facebook page.

"Keep puppies away from public areas until fully vaccinated.

"Symptoms include (but not exclusive to): lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea (with or without blood), shaking/shivering, loss of appetite, bleeding from the mouth.

"Parvo is very contagious and spreads quickly from area to area.

"If your dog appears sick, please keep isolated and seek veterinary treatment without delay.

"Also remember when going to the vet with a suspected Parvo case make sure you advise the practice so they can take precautionary measures."

